Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.93. 23,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

