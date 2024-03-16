Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. 3,216,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

