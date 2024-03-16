Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Agincourt Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 53.6% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $54,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,763,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.