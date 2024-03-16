Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.