VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.