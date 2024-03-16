Ventures Lllp Link Sells 91,838 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.55 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

