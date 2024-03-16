Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Down 2.9%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 1,661,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,315% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Venus Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Venus Acquisition worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

