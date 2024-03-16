Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,022 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Vericel alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 59,621.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,398 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.78 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Vericel

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.