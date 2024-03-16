VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,441,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,422. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.