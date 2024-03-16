Versant Capital Management Inc Has $37,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,141 shares of company stock worth $4,448,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

