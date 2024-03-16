Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $38,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

