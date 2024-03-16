Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,119.12 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.73 million and $22,119.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,362.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00129076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00211712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00126839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,949,310 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.