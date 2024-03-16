Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.58) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($66,316.46).

Victrex Trading Down 1.2 %

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,252 ($16.04) on Friday. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,716 ($21.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,417.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.78) to GBX 1,680 ($21.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

