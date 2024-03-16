Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.97

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 6101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Vinda International Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
