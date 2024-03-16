VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 1,839,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,990. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

