Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Ben Katovsky Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Katovsky purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($99,337.75).

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

