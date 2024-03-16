VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 2,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

