Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

