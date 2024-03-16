Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walker Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Intel by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Intel by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Intel by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 66,952,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

