Walker Financial Services Inc. Invests $216,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Churchill Downs comprises 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Churchill Downs by 140.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24,360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.4 %

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. 1,074,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

