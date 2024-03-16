Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

NYSE:C opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

