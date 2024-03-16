Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,238,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.