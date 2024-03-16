Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,238,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.37.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
