Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,563 shares of company stock valued at $99,646,424. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

MPWR opened at $686.99 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $673.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.27. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

