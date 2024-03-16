Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $346.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $347.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

