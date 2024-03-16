Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.