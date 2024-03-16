Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.99 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.01. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

