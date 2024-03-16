Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

