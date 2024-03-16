Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.17. 1,001,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

