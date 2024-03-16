Wedmont Private Capital Has $33.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,924,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $50.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,102. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

