Wedmont Private Capital Has $7.45 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.