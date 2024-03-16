Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,061 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LLY traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $754.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $708.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

