Wedmont Private Capital Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. 350,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

