Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE WDO opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

