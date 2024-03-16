Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 4.1 %

WPM opened at GBX 3,360 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,652.17 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,253 ($54.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,535.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($57.66) to GBX 4,100 ($52.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

