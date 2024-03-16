Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Insider Laura Heltebran Sells 28,413 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 2.2 %

UP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $443.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Featured Articles

