Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Insider Laura Heltebran Sells 28,413 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 2.2 %
UP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $443.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.20.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
