William Blair Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

