William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of PAR opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

