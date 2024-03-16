Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 880.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 205,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,062. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

