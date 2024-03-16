Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $42.64. 66,952,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.