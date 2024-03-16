Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.