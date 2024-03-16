Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $9,302,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in NIKE by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

