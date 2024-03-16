Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. 375,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,277. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

