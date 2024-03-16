Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.65. 1,568,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,369. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.82.
In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
