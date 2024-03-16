Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

