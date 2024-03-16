Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 729,636 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.