WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Down 2%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.52. 225,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 456,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $637.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.