WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.85

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.85 and traded as high as $51.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 327,204 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

