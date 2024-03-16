WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Get WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXSE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.