Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $379.25

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.25 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 371.50 ($4.76). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 82,039 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Price Performance
Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 5,666.67%.
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.