Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $379.25

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.25 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 371.50 ($4.76). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 82,039 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 378.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

