Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

